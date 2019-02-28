Anjali CBI Full HD Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves Nayanthara Fans Shocked!

Anjali CBI Leaked Online

In an unfortunate development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers in HD quality and is available for 'free download'. The original Tamil version too had fallen prey to piracy shortly after its release last year.

Nayan Fans Condemn The Leak

As expected, the leak has upset Nayanthara fans big time. Most of them have condemned the leak and urged movie buffs to refrain from downloading the pirated version. Some fans have also gone to the extent of requesting the authorities to punish those behind the leak. Let us hope that the common man takes note of these pleas and refrains from supporting piracy.

Not A First

The notorious gang Tamilrockers has been a thorn in the side of the entire film fraternity for quite some time. 2.0, Viswasam, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F2 are just a few of the recent movies that were leaked within hours of hitting screens. The group has also leaked Hindi films such as Zero, Thugs of Hindostan and Total Dhamaal and proved that it is a bigger nuisance than expected.

To Conclude...

The likes of Dulquer Salmaan, Vishal and Vijay Deverakonda have time and again urged fans to refrain from supporting piracy. While this has improved things a bit, the problem still persists. The general feeling is that more stringent rules are the need of the hour. Let us hope that some steps are taken in this direction at the earliest as piracy is not acceptable under any circumstances.