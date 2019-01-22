ANR Fifth Death Anniversary, Nagarjuna Pens An Emotional Note For His Legendary Father

As far as fans of Telugu cinema are concerned, ANR is a name that is well and truly synonymous with greatness. An artiste par excellence, the 'Natasamrat' was an integral and inseparable part of the Telugu film industry during its golden era and he enthralled countless fans with his power-packed performances. He enjoyed a strong fan following thanks to his charismatic personality, lively nature and unique brand of acting. After being a part of the industry he passed on January 22, 2014 and this left a void in the industry.

Today(January 22, 2014), on the occasion of ANR's fifth death anniversary, his son and the veteran Nagarjuna posted a sweet note on Twitter and remembered the icon. Nags wrote that ANR lives on in everyone's hearts and added that he will never be forgotten.

"#ANRLivesOn 🙏it's been 5 years since you left us and you make us smile when we think of you!!..love you, we miss you nana , from all your fans and family🌻," he added.

This heartfelt message is bound to leave countless fans with tears in their eyes.

ANR began his career in 1941 when he essayed a key role in Dhrama Patni. Thereafter, he starred in several big films and found a foothold in the industry. Some of his most prominent films are Devadasu, Navaratri, Doctor Chakravarthy and Maya Bazaar. He was last seen in Manam which the screens a few months after his death and did well at the box office.

He will truly never be forgotten!