English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Antariksham 9000 KMPH Full HD Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers For Free Download With English Subtitles

    By
    |

    The much-hyped Varun Tej starrer Antariksham 9000 KMPH hit the screens on December 21, 2018 alongside a host of other big releases. While the movie received a decent response from the fans and the critics, it simply failed to hold its own against the the the other releases and ended up being a triple disaster. This was a big setback for the 'Mega Prince' and one of the most unpleasant surprises of 2018.

    Antariksham 9000 KMPH had its digital premiere on Amazon Prime a couple of days ago and it grabbed plenty of attention. Now, it seems to have fallen prey to piracy.

    Antariksham 9000 KMPH Leaked In HD With Subtitles

    Antariksham 9000 KMPH has been leaked online in HD quality with English subtitles by the Tamilrockers. The leak happened hours after it went live on Amazon Prime and it is bound to ruffle a few feathers.

    Will The Viewership Be Affected?

    Being an ambitious and big film Antariksham 9000 KMPH has the potential to bring more subscribers to the digital platform. Moreover, as Amazon Prime is an international platform, it has the potential to help it reach a global audience. As the digital version has been leaked, the official viewership numbers will be affected.

    The Background

    The notorious gang Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking full movies online after their release. Last year, big films such as Aravinda Sametha and 2.0 felt the wrath of Tamilrockers and suffered in a major way. Tamilrockers also leaked the Bollywood biggies Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero on the day of release. Unfortunately, last year, they also leaked the popular Tamil web series Vella Raja and proved that OTTs are not beyond their reach.

    To Conclude...

    Piracy is a heartless and disgraceful crime and it cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. In the past, stars such as Vishal and Vijay Deverakonda have addressed piracy and asked the fans to refrain from encouraging it directly or indirectly. Similarly, several websites have been blocked. While this has improved the situation a bit. , the problem still remains unsolved. Let us hope that those in power come up with a concrete way to curb piracy at the earliest.

    Read more about: antariksham 9000 kmph
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue