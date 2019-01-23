Antariksham 9000 KMPH Full HD Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers For Free Download With English Subtitles

Antariksham 9000 KMPH Leaked In HD With Subtitles

Antariksham 9000 KMPH has been leaked online in HD quality with English subtitles by the Tamilrockers. The leak happened hours after it went live on Amazon Prime and it is bound to ruffle a few feathers.

Will The Viewership Be Affected?

Being an ambitious and big film Antariksham 9000 KMPH has the potential to bring more subscribers to the digital platform. Moreover, as Amazon Prime is an international platform, it has the potential to help it reach a global audience. As the digital version has been leaked, the official viewership numbers will be affected.

The Background

The notorious gang Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking full movies online after their release. Last year, big films such as Aravinda Sametha and 2.0 felt the wrath of Tamilrockers and suffered in a major way. Tamilrockers also leaked the Bollywood biggies Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero on the day of release. Unfortunately, last year, they also leaked the popular Tamil web series Vella Raja and proved that OTTs are not beyond their reach.

To Conclude...

Piracy is a heartless and disgraceful crime and it cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. In the past, stars such as Vishal and Vijay Deverakonda have addressed piracy and asked the fans to refrain from encouraging it directly or indirectly. Similarly, several websites have been blocked. While this has improved the situation a bit. , the problem still remains unsolved. Let us hope that those in power come up with a concrete way to curb piracy at the earliest.