    Anupama Parameswaran's Interesting Response To Rumours Of Her Love Affair With Popular Cricketer!

    By Staff
    |

    Anupama Parameswaran is one among the top celebrities of the South Indian film indutry. The actress stole the hearts of millions through her debut movie Premam and now, she is one among the most popular actress of the Telugu film industry. Interestingly, rumours regarding Anupama Parameswaran's love affair is what is ruling the online circuits now.

    Of late, speculations surfaced that Anupama Parameswaran is dating none other than popular Indian cricketer, Jasprit Bumrah. Interestingly, the rumours surfaced after taking a look at the respective Twitter accounts of Anupama Parameswaran and Jasprit Bumrah. It was found that Anupama Parameswaran is the only South Indian actress to be followed by Jasprit Bumrah. Ever since this came to notice, rumours spread like wildfire linking these two top celebrities.

    Anupama Parameswaran has reportedly responded to these rumours. She shrugged off all these reports regarding her love affair and mentioned that thery are just good friends. Well, this should ideally put a full stop to all the rumours that have been doing the rounds.

    On the work front, Anupama Parameswaran has some promising projects in the bag. She will be next seen in the film Rakshasudu, which is the Telugu remake of superhit Tamil movie Ratsasan. The remake fetaures Bellamkonda Srinivasa in the lead role.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
