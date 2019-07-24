Anushka Shetty And Samantha Prove They Are Equal To Male Superstars!

Anushka Shetty and Samantha Akkineni are two actresses who are powerhouses of talent. They are capable of drawing crowds to the theatres with their presence in films. In fact, these two star actresses have carried a good number of movies on their shoulders and thus giving a new lease of life to female-centric movies in Tollywood.

Most recently, Samantha Akkineni struck gold with the film Oh Baby, which won praises from the critics and the audiences. The towering performance of the movie was a heartening sight for all Tollywood movie lovers. It has done a stunning business at the US box office as well with the movie overtaking many of the recent Telugu movies.

Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, the Samantha starrer has joined the coveted $1M club at the US box office. It is definitely a big achievement for Oh Baby considering that even many of the hyped movies of recent times had failed to cross that mark.

After Anushka Shetty, Samantha Akkineni has turned out to be the only actress to achieve this at the US box office. Earlier, Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathi, which was one among the major releases of 2018, had struck gold at the overseas box office. This film also is a proud member of the $1M club at the US box office.

It needs to be noted that Anushka Shetty and Samantha Akkineni have achieved something that even some of the major stars of the Telugu film industry haven't managed to do so far. This is a promising sight for Tollywood and the support that such films have been receiving from the audiences proves that content matters first.

With this big achievement, Anushka Shetty and Samantha Akkineni are showing the new way forward by proving that even they are no lesser than the heroes of the Telugu film industry. Let us hope that they would come up with some spectacular hits in the coming days as well.