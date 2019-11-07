    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Anushka Shetty Birthday Special: Revisiting The Two Movies That Were Gamechangers For The Actress!

      Anushka Shetty, the actress who has a solid fan base for her own, needs no introduction. It is a big day for her fans as the talented actress is celebrating her birthday today (November 7). While wishes have already started to flow in from various quarters, here we take you for a quick flashback through her eventful career so far and the two most important movies, which changed her fortunes completely. More importantly, both these movies came in at the right time for her.

      Even though Anushka Shetty made her debut in 2004, it was in 2009 that she got the big break as a leading lady. When she was getting typecasted as a heroine who has nothing else to do than romancing the main hero, there came Arundhati, a film that every actress would love to be a part of. It was a gamechanger considering that it proved her ability as a performer. Arundhathi is a film that complexly focussed on her and had she failed as a performer, the movie would have misfired. Nevertheless, Anushka Shetty proved her capability as an actress capable of a shouldering a film and the success of the movie opened gave her more credibility as an actress.

      After Arundhati, there came Vedham, which served justice to the performer in her. However, she seldom got movies, featuring herself as the lead character. There was a time in this decade when she had gone back to the roles of the leading lady in normal mass masala movies. However, it was at the right time that Baahubali stepped in. Devasena became a very popular name all across India and we can't imagine anyone else other than the actress in this role. With the arrival of Baahubali 2, she further expanded her base as the sequel had more focus on her character.

      After Baahubali, her popularity sky-rocketed and the Anushka Shetty we saw after the magnum opus was completely different. Many projects started to come in under her name and she became a superstar. Be it Bhaagamathie or Rudhramadhevi, she proved her prowess at the box office.

      Well, she has had a long break after Bhaagamathie and the actress needs a big hit. Her next film, which has been titled as Nishabdam/Silence is on the way and her fans are eager to catch the film from the big screens.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
