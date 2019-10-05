Chiranjeevi Reveals Anushka Shetty's Remuneration For Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Actress Anushka Shetty is in the limelight because of her powerful cameo in the recently released Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which features her in the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. The film, released on October 2, has impressed movie buffs with most fans calling her scenes the proverbial icing on the cake. Now, here is some big news for Anushka fans. During a press meet, Chiranjeevi revealed that she did not charge a single penny for Sye Raa, and thanked her for cooperating with the team.

"Like Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty also did not take remuneration for Sye Raa. When Ram Charan offered the role, Anushka Shetty came from the USA and shot for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy," said Chiranjeevi.

Most fans feel that this is a sweet gesture on Anushka's part, which proves that she is one classy person.

In case, you did not know, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama that revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter and highlights the dark side of the British rule. It features 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah and powerhouse performer Nayanthara as the leading ladies. Sudeep, Tamil hero Vijay Sethupathi, Niharika, Jagapathi Babu and Ravi Kishan too are a part of the magnum opus.

Coming back to Anushka, she was last seen in the commercially successful Bhaagamathie, which featured her in an intense avatar. The film, directed by G Ashok, impressed all and sundry with its solid presentation. Mollywood hero Jayaram and Asha Sarath too were a part of Bhaagamathie.

Anushka will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Silence/Nishabdham, featuring her in the role of a mute artist. The film, slated to release in three languages (Tamil, Telugu and English), marks Devasena's second collaboration with Rendu co-star R Madhavan. Actors Anjali, Subbaraju and Shalini Pandey too are a part of Silence/Nishabdham.

So, are you looking forward to seeing Anushka in a full-fledged role again? Comments, please!