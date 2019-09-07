Anushka Shetty Gets Body-shamed, Fans Come To Her Rescue
Anushka Shetty, who became a pan-India star after the release of Baahubali, is arguably one of the biggest names in Tollywood today. During her illustrious career, the lovely lady has starred in several popular films and proved that she is a synonym for success. Now, the much-loved 'Lady Superstar' is in the limelight for a shocking reason. A few photos of Anushka at the airport, recently went viral on social media. While reporting the same, an entertainment portal called the actress 'bloated', which ruffled a few feathers. Fans soon came to Anushka's rescue and ripped apart the website like never before.
Naweena @NaveGK
Who the hell wrote this? Give up your position to someone who deserve it. Body shaming #Anushka is totally inappropriate, she's okay with how she looks and her fans adore her. Look at the words you describe her! Just sick like your mentality.
Sairam @sairam347
How you can describe a person based on how they appear physically..
You are not even equal to her toes.. Put your tongue while talking and hands while typing This is clear-cut abuse to the one of female super star of d Country
It's not the way to treat
Neoteric Shweta @notSoSweetLove
Dude what kind of a person are you. She's too having a tough time. It's her life , let her deal with the problems at her own pace. Give her time. By reading your tweet I expect you to have a perfect ripped body
Vijaykumar Mahajan @thevijaymahajan
Stupidity at its best 👏🙌Look at the Standard of journalism and level of reporting!! 🙃
She doesn't need to be ashamed of her body but you have every reason to be ashamed of your mind
Lavanya @TheSignOfFive
Are you lot insane?!?! All over the world, young girls and boys struggle with body image issues and BDD because of twats like youSeriously, unless you're the second coming of Nefertiti, you should STFU, delete this post, and sod off
Meanwhile, Anushka will next be seen in Sye Raa, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead. She also has the Hemant Madhukar-directed Silence in her kitty.
(Social media posts have not been edited)