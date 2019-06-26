Anushka Shetty Injured During Shoot Of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy!

It has already been revealed that Anushka Shetty is part of the upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The shoot of the film is currently progressing and the latest reports that have come out suggest that the actress met with an accident during the shoot of this film.

Reportedly, Anushka Shetty has fractured her leg during the filming of an important sequence in this particular movie. The reports also claim that the popular actress has been advised a rest of two weeks to completely recover from the injury.

Sye Raa is one among the highly-awaited projects of Telugu cinema and the film has been in the making since the past couple of years. Now, with the reports regarding Anushka Shetty's accident coming to the foray, it needs to be seen whether the shoot of the film will get postponed further. Reportedly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being planned as an October release.

Directed by Surinder Reddy, Sye Raa will feature Megastar Chiranjeevi in the title role. The film has a huge star cast comprising the top names of the Indian film industry. Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the highly-awaited movie. Nayanthara and Tamannaah will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in this movie. Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, etc., are also a part of the project. Earlier, reports had come in that Anushka Shetty will be seen doing a cameo role in the movie. Various rumours had also surfaced regarding the character that she portrays in the movie. However, no official confirmation has come out regarding those yet.

