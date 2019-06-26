English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Anushka Shetty Injured During Shoot Of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy!

    By
    |

    It has already been revealed that Anushka Shetty is part of the upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The shoot of the film is currently progressing and the latest reports that have come out suggest that the actress met with an accident during the shoot of this film.

    Reportedly, Anushka Shetty has fractured her leg during the filming of an important sequence in this particular movie. The reports also claim that the popular actress has been advised a rest of two weeks to completely recover from the injury.

    Anushka Shetty Injured During Shoot Of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy!

    Sye Raa is one among the highly-awaited projects of Telugu cinema and the film has been in the making since the past couple of years. Now, with the reports regarding Anushka Shetty's accident coming to the foray, it needs to be seen whether the shoot of the film will get postponed further. Reportedly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being planned as an October release.

    Directed by Surinder Reddy, Sye Raa will feature Megastar Chiranjeevi in the title role. The film has a huge star cast comprising the top names of the Indian film industry. Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the highly-awaited movie. Nayanthara and Tamannaah will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in this movie. Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, etc., are also a part of the project. Earlier, reports had come in that Anushka Shetty will be seen doing a cameo role in the movie. Various rumours had also surfaced regarding the character that she portrays in the movie. However, no official confirmation has come out regarding those yet.

    READ: Anushka Shetty Is Simply An Irreplaceable Actress? Interesting Deets Inside!

    More ANUSHKA SHETTY News

    Read more about: anushka shetty
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 18:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue