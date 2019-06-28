Anushka Shetty Injured During Shoot Of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy? What Is The Truth?

It has already been revealed that Anushka Shetty is part of the upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The shoot of the film is currently progressing and some reports had come out that the actress had met with an accident during the shoot of this film.

Reports that were doing the rounds had revealed that Anushka Shetty fractured her leg during the filming of an important sequence in this particular movie. The reports also claimed that the popular actress has been advised a rest of two weeks to completely recover from the injury.

However, it seems like all those reports that had come up were just mere rumours as Anushka Shetty herself has come up with a clatfication regarding the same. Most recently, she took to her Instagram page to send out a picture through which she conveyed that she is fine. "I am hale healthy and happy shooting in Seatlle. Love You All", the actress has written. Well, that should bring an end to all the rumours that have been doing the rounds. Take a look at the Instagram post of Anushka Shetty here.

View this post on Instagram 😘😘 A post shared by Anushka Shetty (@anushkashettyofficial) on Jun 26, 2019 at 11:15pm PDT

Directed by Surinder Reddy, Sye Raa will feature Megastar Chiranjeevi in the title role. The film has a huge star cast comprising the top names of the Indian film industry. Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the highly-awaited movie. Nayanthara and Tamannaah will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in this movie. Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, etc., are also a part of the project. Earlier, reports had come in that Anushka Shetty will be seen doing a cameo role in the movie. Various rumours had also surfaced regarding the character that she portrays in the movie. However, no official confirmation has come out regarding those yet.

