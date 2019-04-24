Anushka Shetty Is No Longer In Consideration For This Prestigious Movie? DEETS INSIDE!

Anushka Shetty is a pan-Indian star now with her fan base going beyond the boundaries of the South Indian film industry and all credits to her powerful portrayal of Devasena in Baahubali series. However, it has been more than a year since we saw her onscreen and her fans are waiting for her next big movie.

Reports were rife that Anushka Shetty is in consideration for a short-yet-important role in the upcoming prestigious project Sye Raa, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Speculations are rife that initially Anushka Shetty was in the maker's mind for a role, which would act as a narrator of this story but the latest reports claim that the team is in the scout for another actress from Bollywood for this special role in the movie. If reports are to be believed, the shoot of the film is set to be completed and a few portions involving this actress are remaining to be completed. However, no official update has come up regarding this yet.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty will be next seen in the multi-lingual movie Silence, featuring Madhavan in the lead role. Rumours are also rife that she has been approached to play the leading lady in Mani Ratnam's prestigious project Ponniyin Selvan.

