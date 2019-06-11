Anushka Shetty Is Simply An Irreplaceable Actress? Interesting Deets Inside!

Anushka Shetty In Ponniyin Selvan?

Earlier, reports had come out that Anushka Shetty is also in consideration for an important role in the upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is a multi-starrer bilingual, to be directed by Mani Ratnam.

Anushka Shetty Confirmed?

Now, a few reports have come out that is sure to leave Anushka Shetty fans extremely happy about. According to a recent report by Only Kollywood, Anushka Shetty has been confirmed to play a key role in the movie.

Irreplaceable Actress?

At the same time, the report also has given out interesting information. According to the report, even though the character that she plays in the film has not been revealed, the director of the film believes that no other actress could do justice to the character.

Anushka Shetty's Other Projects

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty's next confirmed project is the multi-lingual movie Silence, a thriller starring Madhavan in the lead role. At the same time, she will also be seen doing a vital role in the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.