English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Anushka Shetty Is Simply An Irreplaceable Actress? Interesting Deets Inside!

    By Staff
    |

    Anushka Shetty is an actress who is a powerhouse of talent. Her performance from the Baahubali series of movies would be sufficient to support this statement. Rightly, she is one of the most popular actresses of the South Indian film industry and she enjoys a humungous fan base.

    While it has been quite some time since we saw this talented actress on the big screen, the reports that have been doing the rounds convey that the upcoming times are sure to be exciting ones for Anushka Shetty fans. Anushka Shetty is simply an irreplaceable talent and one of the reports that have come out in the online circuits reveal the same.

    Anushka Shetty In Ponniyin Selvan?

    Earlier, reports had come out that Anushka Shetty is also in consideration for an important role in the upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is a multi-starrer bilingual, to be directed by Mani Ratnam.

    Anushka Shetty Confirmed?

    Now, a few reports have come out that is sure to leave Anushka Shetty fans extremely happy about. According to a recent report by Only Kollywood, Anushka Shetty has been confirmed to play a key role in the movie.

    Irreplaceable Actress?

    At the same time, the report also has given out interesting information. According to the report, even though the character that she plays in the film has not been revealed, the director of the film believes that no other actress could do justice to the character.

    Anushka Shetty's Other Projects

    Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty's next confirmed project is the multi-lingual movie Silence, a thriller starring Madhavan in the lead role. At the same time, she will also be seen doing a vital role in the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

    READ: When Prabhas Talked About Anushka Shetty's Star Power Even Before Baahubali!

    More ANUSHKA SHETTY News

    Read more about: anushka shetty
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue