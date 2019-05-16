Anushka Shetty's Old Photoshoot Goes Viral: Tollywood Beauty's Transformation Will Leave You Shocked

Blast From The Past

As it so happens, a few photos from the Tollywood actress' first ever photoshoot are going viral on social media and creating a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. In the snaps, the Super beauty looks completely different from her current avatar.

A Remarkable Transformation

Anushka has come a long way since then and is currently regarded as one of the beautiful actresses in Tollywood. Her transformation is quite remarkable and proves that she is a 'Lady Superstar' in the truest sense.

Personal Matters

Over the years, Anushka has also grabbed plenty of attention because of her personal life. She has often been linked to her Baahubali 2 co-star Prabhas much to the delight of movie buffs. However, she has always maintained that 'Darling' is just a good friend and nothing more.

"Prabhas and I are not getting married. Please do not expect Baahubali and Devasena-like chemistry in real life. It is only for the screen," she had once told a daily.

The Road Ahead...

Anushka is currently gearing up to begin work on Silence which will see her act alongside R Madhavan. The film, likely to be released in numerous languages, will be going on floors in a few days. Anushka has also been approached to essay a key role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role.