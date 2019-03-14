Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan To Be A Part Of This Big Budget Project?

Anushka Shetty was previously seen in Bhaagamathie, which released in January 2018. She has already announced her next project which is a bilingual film with actor Madhavan in the lead role. On the other hand Shruti Haasan was previously seen in the film Katamarayudu released in the year 2017.

Now, if the reports are to be believed, both Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan might be seen playing important roles in one of the upcoming big projects. Yes, we are talking about the film Sye Raa, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film has a huge star cast and features Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu etc., in important roles.

Some of the reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that Anushka Shetty might be seen doing a special cameo role in the movie. Now, speculations are also rife that, Shruti Haasan might also be seen playing an important role in the movie. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding these. Earlier, reports had also come in that Shruti Haasan might be seen playing the role of the leading lady in Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva's project.

Along with this, certain reports also claim that Allu Arjun is also a part of Sye Raa. We have to wait for the final word from the makers of the film regarding all of these.

(Source: Cinejosh)