English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan To Be A Part Of This Big Budget Project?

    By
    |

    Anushka Shetty was previously seen in Bhaagamathie, which released in January 2018. She has already announced her next project which is a bilingual film with actor Madhavan in the lead role. On the other hand Shruti Haasan was previously seen in the film Katamarayudu released in the year 2017.

    Now, if the reports are to be believed, both Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan might be seen playing important roles in one of the upcoming big projects. Yes, we are talking about the film Sye Raa, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film has a huge star cast and features Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu etc., in important roles.

    Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan To Be A Part Of This Big Budget Project?

    Some of the reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that Anushka Shetty might be seen doing a special cameo role in the movie. Now, speculations are also rife that, Shruti Haasan might also be seen playing an important role in the movie. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding these. Earlier, reports had also come in that Shruti Haasan might be seen playing the role of the leading lady in Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva's project.

    Along with this, certain reports also claim that Allu Arjun is also a part of Sye Raa. We have to wait for the final word from the makers of the film regarding all of these.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

    Read more about: anushka shetty Shruti Haasan
    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 18:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue