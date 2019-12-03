    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Anushka Shetty Starrer Nishabdham To Hit Screens On THIS Date

      Anushka Shetty, the one and only 'Lady Superstar' of Telugu cinema, is working on the eagerly awaited Nishabdham and this has created a great deal of buzz among cinemagoers. Now, here is some big news for the Tulu star's die-hard fans. In an exciting development, the movie is all set to hit screens on January 31, 2020, nearly two years after the release of her last major outing Bhaagamathie, which emerged as a runaway hit.

      Many feel that the makers of Nishabdham have chosen a fairly safe date as the film will release nearly two weeks after Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramloo. Ravi Teja's Disco Raja is likely to release around the same time, which might create some issues for the Baahubali beauty. However, trade experts feel that both films are likely to rake in the moolah as they belong to different genres.

      In case, you did not know, Nishabdham is a silent thriller that deals with a unique subject. It features Anushka in the role of a mute artist and this has piqued the curiosity. The powerhouse performer, reportedly, interacted with differently-abled people in Hyderabad to get into the skin of her character. She also learned the nuances of painting, proving that she's a perfectionist.

      Interestingly, Nishabdham marks Anushka's second collaboration with Rendu co-star R Madhavan and this has grabbed plenty of attention. Actress Shalini Pandey and Hollywood's Michael Madsen too are a part of the biggie.

      Meanwhile, the grapevine suggests that 'Devasena' has opted out of Mani Ratnam's Tamil biggie Ponniyin Selvan, much to the shock of all concerned. Some reports claim that she exited the project due to remuneration issues. However, according to inside sources, the actress said 'no' to the ace filmmaker as she's not interested in doing grand period movies

      So, are you looking forward to Nishabdham? Comments, please!

