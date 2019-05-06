English
    Anushka Shetty To Be Part Of This Nayanthara Starrer?

    By
    |

    Last year, the charming and talented Anushka Shetty became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bhaagamathie opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The film, featuring 'Devasena' in a fierce avatar, served as strong proof of her acting abilities. Post Bhaagamathie, she took a short break from movies to concentrate on her personal commitments. Now, here is some awesome news for her fans. According to reports, Anushka might soon be roped in to perform a special number in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which features Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

    The 'Megastar' and Anushka have previously collaborated for Stalin and set the screen on fire with their chemistry. It will be worth watching if the two are able to work their magic this around as well.

    Anushka Shetty

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, being directed by Surender Reddy, features Nayanthara and Tamannaah as the female leads. Actors Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Ravi Kishan and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.

    Interestingly, Anushka currently also has Silence in her kitty which has her paired opposite Madhavan. She might do Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan as well, however, this has not been confirmed yet.

    So, are you excited about Anushka being a part of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy? Comments, please!

    When Nayanthara Said Doing This Superhit Movie Was Her Worst Decision: 'I Was Photographed Badly'

    Read more about: anushka shetty nayanthara
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 17:04 [IST]
