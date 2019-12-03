Anushka Shetty To Be Seen In A Fit, New Avatar Soon? Exciting Rumour Goes Viral

It's no secret that the lovely Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular and bankable names in Telugu cinema today. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan-following due to her impressive screen presence and bindass nature. Now, T-town's favourite 'Lady Superstar' is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to a leading website, the actress is working on her weight and this is responsible for her maintaining a low profile. The buzz is that her fitness regime is on track and this implies that fans will soon be seeing 'Devasena' in a new avatar.

"She is working on her weight loss and will return to India in two to three weeks. You will see a new Anushka when she comes back," (sic) revealed a source.

In case, you did not know, she gained weight for her 2015 release Size Zero and experimented with her on-screen image. Sadly, her efforts went in vain as the film bombed at the box office, receiving average reviews. To make things worse, the Baahubali 2 star found it difficult to lose the extra kilos.

Coming back to the present, Anushka is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Nishabdam that features her in the role of a mute artist. The film, slated to arrive in theatres on January 31, 2020, has already created a buzz among movie lovers, which might work in its favour. It marks her second collaboration with Tamil hero and her 'Rendu' co-star R Madhavan, which has piqued the curiosity.

The grapevine suggests that she will soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a heroine-centric movie, based on a script by Bollywood director Govind Nihalani.

Anushka was also, reportedly, 'in talks' to act opposite Chiranjeevi in his movie with Koratala Siva. However, the latest update is that she's no longer being considered for the flick.