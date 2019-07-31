English
    Anushka Shetty To Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 3? Deets Inside!

    Anushka Shetty, who became a household name due to her performance in Baahubali 2, has been keeping a low profile of late, much to the disappointment of her die-hard fans. Now, the Tulu lady is in the limelight for a terrific reason. According to reports, the 'Lady Superstar' is all set to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as a guest, which might add a new dimension to the reality show.

    Reports further state that Anushka might also share screen space with her Don co-star Nagarjuna during the weekend episode.

    Anushka is arguably the biggest and most bankable actresses in Tollywood today. The 36-year-old, who has starred in commercially successful films like Arundhati and Bhaagamathie, has won hearts due to her bindass nature and charming personality. Seeing her interacting with the housemates is bound to be a treat for fans.

    Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has been grabbing plenty of attention for negative as well as positive reasons. Several fans recently lashed out at Nagarjuna for implying that he did not attach much importance to the casting couch controversy surrounding the show. However, at the same time, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 also made headlines when transgender politician Tamanna Simhadri entered the show and proved that it is an 'inclusive' affair.

    Coming back to Anushka, she was last seen in Bhaagamathie that hit screens last year and did well at the box office. At present, she is working on Silence, marking her second collaboration with Rendu co-star R Madhavan. The 'Super' heroine will also be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, slated to release on October 2, 2019. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, features Chiranjeevi in the titular role and has Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading ladies.

    So, are you excited about possibly seeing Anushka on Bigg Boss Telugu 3? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 18:18 [IST]
