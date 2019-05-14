Anushka Shetty To Reveal Some Secrets Through An Upcoming Book?

Anushka Shetty, the acting queen of the Telugu film industry, is set to reveal some big secrets soon. Well, it is nothing related to her upcoming movies or her professional life but something related to her personal life.

Most recently, Anushka Shetty did leave everyone in awe with her amazing physical transformation. She had lost oodles of weight and her new pictures, which were sent out a few months ago went on to become viral within a short span of time.

Now, it seems like Anushka Shetty's weight loss secrets will be revealed soon and that too through an upcoming book. The book is titled as "The Magic Weight-Loss Pill" and it has been written by Louke Coutinho with Anushka Shetty. Reportedly, the book will have its foreword penned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The writer himself send out the announcement regarding the book through his Twitter account. Take a look at the same here.

Coming soon ....the gap in the world of disease and weight loss that needs to be filled is Lifestyle - simple , easy , inexpensive lifestyle changes ..with the beautiful Anushka shetty ...coming soon @PenguinIndia @mileeashwarya @TeamAnushkaFC @imSweetyAnushka @AnushkaShettyFP pic.twitter.com/qr327zqclV — Luke Coutinho (@LukeCoutinho17) May 13, 2019

Anushka had gained weight for her role in the film Size Zero and now, she has lost weight for her upcoming films. She is definitely an actress who gives importance to perfection. Next, Anushka Shetty will be seen in a multi-lingual thriller, which has been titled Silence. The movie will star Madhavan in the lead role.