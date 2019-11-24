    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Anushka Shetty To Work With This Noted Director Soon?

      Anushka Shetty, last seen in the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is gearing up for the release of Nishabdham, directed by Hemant Madhukar. The film, touted to be a thriller, features 'Devasena' in a new avatar, which has grabbed plenty of attention. Now, here is some big news for her die-hard fans. According to reports, the Baahubali 2 beauty is all set to star in Gautham Vasudev Menon's next, based on a script by Bollywood director Govind Nihalani.

      The grapevine suggests that the movie is set in the 90s but will appeal to the younger generation as well. Anushka is likely to have a strong role in it, which might help her consolidate her 'Lady Superstar' status.

      Anushka Shetty To Work With Gautham Vasudev Menon Soon

      Interestingly, GVM normally takes a while to wrap up/release his films. Dhruva Natchathiram, Naragasooran and Joshua Adhiyayam Ondru are just some flicks that went into limbo after being announced/shot. As such, it remains to be seen if his flick with Anushka makes it to theatres without facing any issues.

      Coming back to the Tuluva lady, she was reportedly offered a role in Chiru 152, directed by Koratala Siva. However, things apparently did not work out. She was also roped in to star in Mani Ratnam's Tamil biggie Ponniyin Selvan and this created piqued the curiosity. Sadly, she has reportedly opted out of the magnum opus.

      While some reports claim that she exited as the makers were not able meet her remuneration demands insiders feel that she let the offer go as she is no longer interested in doing period films. Either way, she is yet to sign her next.

      Meanwhile, Anushka celebrated her birthday a few days ago and this created a great deal of buzz among movie lovers. Fans and stars alike wished her, making the special occasion more memorable.

      So, should Anushka take up GVM's project? Tell us in the space below.

      Source: Gulte

