Anushka Shetty Was Approached For Asuran's Remake?

Anushka Shetty is one among the most bankable actresses of South Indian cinema and she is one such talent who could pull off performance-oriented roles with ease. It is known to all that Asuran, which has turned out to be one among the most-appreciated Tamil movies of recent times, is all set for a Telugu remake. According to a popular Tamil YouTube channel, the Baahubali actress was approached to play the leading lady in the movie. However, it is being said that the actress had rejected the offer.

It was Manju Warrier who had essayed the leading lady in Tamil version and she portrayed a character named Pachamma in the movie. It was a well-written role and she received widespread appreciation for the effective portrayal of the character.

In the Telugu version, Venkatesh will be seen reprising Dhanush's character. At the same time, the latest reports reveal that Shriya Saran might be seen playing the leading lady in the Telugu version. Most recently, the makers also confirmed the director of the movie. Popular filmmaker Srikanth Addala will helm this project, which will be produced by Suresh Babu.

As far as Anushka Shetty is concerned, the actress has another release in the pipeline. She will be seen in Nishabdam, the upcoming movie, which also stars Madhavan in it. Recently, the makers of the film had come up with the teaser of the movie, which turned out to be a huge hit. The Baahubali actress will portray the role of Sakshi, a mute artist, in this movie. The film, which has been directed by Hemanth Madhukar, will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and English.