    Aravinda Sametha TRP Rating: Jr NTR Fails To Beat Mahesh Babu And Ram Charan

    By
    |

    Jr NTR is one of the most talented and sought-after young stars in the Telugu film industry today. Last year, the beloved 'Young Tiger' gave strong proof of his abilities as an actor when Aravinda Sametha opened to a good response at the box office and impressed the critics. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the faction drama featured Jr NTR in a macho new avatar and proved to be good Dusshera gift for the movie buffs.

    Aravinda Sametha recently had TV premiere on a noted channel and now the TRP ratings are out.

    Aravinda Sametha TRP Rating

    Aravinda Sametha secured a rating of 13.70 during its TV premiere and made an impact. The rating is definitely quite decent. However, it could have been a lot better given Jr NTR's stardom and fan following.

    Jr NTR Fails To Beat Ram Charan And Mahesh Babu

    Surprisingly, it has failed to beat Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu. The Ram Charan starrer had managed a rating of 19.5 while Mahesh Babu's political film enjoyed a TRP rating of 14.60. Interestingly, Geetha Govindam performed better than all the big releases. It had a rating of 20.51. As such, it seems that Vijay Deverakonda is the choice of small screen audience.

    Some Consolation

    That said and done Aravinda Sametha's small screen performance is a lot better than that of Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi(6.11) and the Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya(12.15). This should act as some consolation for Tarak fans.

    Is This Why Jr NTR Could Not Work His Magic?

    Unlike a Geetha Govinda, Aravinda Sametha revolved around conflict and featured several confrontation scenes. The faction genre is usually not the top choice of the family audience and this might be a reason for the slightly underwhelming response.

    To Conclude...

    Regardless of the ratings, the fact remains that Aravinda Sametha was one of the most successful films of 2018. Its impressive performance helped Tarak consolidate his standing in the industry. It also helped Trivikram Srinivas bounce back in style. On a related note, with 2018 in the rear-view, Jr NTR is currently working on RRR which is an SS Rajamouli directorial and also has Ram Charan in the lead.

    aravinda sametha jr ntr
    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
