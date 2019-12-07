    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Arjun Suravaram Box Office Verdict: Nikhil Siddharth Starrer Emerges A Hit!

      Arjun Suravaram was one among the major releases of the past week and the movie, starring Nikhil Siddharth and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles met with decent reception from the audiences. The latest reports that have come up reveal that Arjun Suravaram has etched a place for itself in the list of this year's box office hits.

      Arjun Suravaram's Pre-release Business

      According to a report by a website, Arjun Suravaram had done a decent pre-release business. The report says that the film's theatrical rights for AP/TS regions were sold for Rs 5.45 crore. On the other hand, the movie had made an own release in other centres.

      A Good Opening

      Arjun Suravaram went on to register a fine opening in theatres across the globe. If the reports are anything to go by, the movie minted above Rs 3 crore gross on its first day at the worldwide box office.

      First Week Collections

      The collection reports doing the rounds reveal that the movie has made a total share of Rs 5.28 crore from AP/TS regions alone in the first week. Arjun Suravaram is expected to have got a share of Rs 55 lakh from the overseas regions.

      A Box Office Hit

      The collection figures doing the rounds also reveal that the movie has made a share of around Rs 6 crore from the first week of run at the worldwide box office. The film's pre-release business was around Rs 5.45 crore and the movie had to collect Rs 6 crore in total to break-even. The reports reveal that Arjun Suravaram has achieved this within seven days of run in theatres.

      Meanwhile, the film is continuing its run in a decent number of theatres. According to reports, Arjun Suravaram minted a share of Rs 25 lakh on its eighth day and thus taking the eight-day tally in AP/TS regions to Rs 5.43 crore. It is expected to cross the business mark in the upcoming weekend.

