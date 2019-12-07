Arjun Suravaram Box Office Verdict: Nikhil Siddharth Starrer Emerges A Hit!

Arjun Suravaram's Pre-release Business

According to a report by a website, Arjun Suravaram had done a decent pre-release business. The report says that the film's theatrical rights for AP/TS regions were sold for Rs 5.45 crore. On the other hand, the movie had made an own release in other centres.

A Good Opening

Arjun Suravaram went on to register a fine opening in theatres across the globe. If the reports are anything to go by, the movie minted above Rs 3 crore gross on its first day at the worldwide box office.

First Week Collections

The collection reports doing the rounds reveal that the movie has made a total share of Rs 5.28 crore from AP/TS regions alone in the first week. Arjun Suravaram is expected to have got a share of Rs 55 lakh from the overseas regions.

A Box Office Hit

The collection figures doing the rounds also reveal that the movie has made a share of around Rs 6 crore from the first week of run at the worldwide box office. The film's pre-release business was around Rs 5.45 crore and the movie had to collect Rs 6 crore in total to break-even. The reports reveal that Arjun Suravaram has achieved this within seven days of run in theatres.