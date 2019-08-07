English
    Baahubali Actor Madhu Prakash’s Wife Bharati Commits Suicide!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Baahubali actor and popular Television artist Madhu Prakash's wife Bharati committed suicide at their residence in Hyderabad on August 6, 2019. A report by India Today claims that the actor himself had found the body of his wife hanging from the ceiling fan of their room. Reportedly, he immediately informed the Rayadugram police about the unfortunate incident.

    If reports are to be believed, couple had frequent quarrels and the wife was upset with Madhu's irregular work hours. Reports also suggest that she was unhappy that he wasn't spending much time with her. One of the reports also claim that Bharti had lodged a police complaint against Madhu Prakash in the past.

    According to a report by ABN Telugu, Bharati had phoned Madhu at 7:30 PM on Tuesday and asked him to return home. She also threatened to commit suicide if he doesn't. Reportedly, the worried actor rushed to his residence located in Panchavati Colony but only to find her dead. Some of the reports also claim that she suspected him of having an extra-marital affair.

    Reportedly, police has already questioned Madhu and has recorded his statements. Madhu and Bharti had got married in the year 2015. Bharti was reportedly working with a private firm. Madhu Prakash is a very popular name in the mini-screen industry and he has acted in a good number of serials.

