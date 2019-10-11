    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Baahubali: The Beginning To Be Screened At London's Royal Albert Hall

      The monster hit Baahubali: The Beginning, directed by SS Rajamouli, is all set to create yet another history. It is being reported that the film will be screened at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on October 19 this year. During the occasion, there will be a reunion as the cast of the movie - Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty among others will be present for the event. Music director MM Keeravaani will reportedly be playing the Baahubali score with a live orchestra.

      Prabhas on October 9 took to his Instagram and shared a video, in which he can be seen saying, "Hello everyone, I am excited to say that Baahubali The Beginning will be screened at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 19, 2019. A live orchestra will be performing the epic score in sync with the film. Please join me, Rana, SS Rajamouli, Keeravaani and team BB for yet another epic event." (sic)

      It's going to be an experience of a lifetime seeing the score of our film #Baahubali being played LIVE at the Royal Albert Hall. I can't wait to be a part of this moment and I’m looking forward to seeing you all there!

      He shared another post with a photo of the Baahubali team and wrote, "Super excited to join my #Baahubali team in London on October 19th to catch a LIVE rendition of MM Keeravaani's score for the film by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra! Would love all of you to join us... @royalalberthall." (sic)

      Super excited to join my #Baahubali team in London on October 19th to catch a LIVE rendition of MM Keeravaani’s score for the film by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra! Would love all of you to join us... @royalalberthall

      Director SS Rajamouli earlier took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote, "Very excited that our film #Baahubali-The Beginning is the first non-English film to have its score performed live at the world famous @RoyalAlbertHall by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London on Oct 19th." (sic)

      It can be said that Baahubali went on to become one of the biggest Indian franchises. With the first edition, Baahubali: The Beginning, the franchise earned an unbelievable amount of Rs 118.7 crore in India alone; the second instalment - Baahubali: The Conclusion earned Rs 510.99 crore.

