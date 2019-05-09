Balakrishna And KS Ravikumar Movie Updates: This Glamorous Beauty To Star Opposite NBK?

gThis February, actor Balakrishna suffered a big setback when NTR Mahanayakudu sank at the box office and proved to the biggest disaster of the star's illustrious career. The film, a sequel to NTR Kathanayakudu, revolved around NTR's political life and highlighted how Chandrababu Naidu helped him in saving his government. While the film impressed critics, it ended up being a non-starter due to the weak promotions. With the debacle behind him, the 'Nata Simha' is all set to team up with KS Ravikumar.

Now, here are the latest updates about the movie. According to reports, the makers have decided to choose a massy title for the film. The buzz is that the makers are planning to use the title Rowdy Inspector, however, this has not been finalised yet.

The reports also state that Haripriya is likely to be roped in to play one of the female leads opposite Balakrishna, The Kannada actress had impressed fans with her cute on-screen antics in Jai Simha and many feel that she might be the right choice for the film.

Interestingly, during the promotions of the NTR biopic, NBK had confirmed that his next movie would be directed by Boyapati Srinu. However, post the Vinaya Vidheya Rama fiasco, the Lion actor changed his mind.

