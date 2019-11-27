Balakrishna-Boyapati Srinu Movie To Feature Roja As Villain?

Reportedly, Balakrishna will team up with hit filmmaker Boyapati Srinu once again and the movie will be the star's next flick after Ruler. If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, popular actress Roja has been approached to play a character with negative shades in the movie. Rumour has it that she will be seen playing the antagonist in this highly awaited movie.

Roja is one among the most popular actresses of the 90s and is known to be a fabulous performer. It would be interesting to see her in a character with negative shades. It is also being rumoured that popular actress Shraddha Srinath has been approached to play the leading lady in this film. However, no official announcement has come up regarding any of these yet.

If reports are to be believed, Balakrishna will start the works of this movie after the completion of Ruler, which will be his next release. Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu form a superhit combo and previously, they had joined hands for some big blockbusters.

Their first film together was Simha, which had hit theatres in 2010. The movie, which was a complete mass entertainer, went on to emerge as a huge success at the box office. Later, the actor and director joined hands for Legend, which had released in 2014. The film, which went on to win the praises of the critics and the audiences, emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ruler is expected to hit theatres during the Christmas season of this year. The film has been directed by KS Ravikumar. Most recently, the teaser of the movie had released a few days ago. Reportedly, Balakrishna will be seen playing a police officer in this movie.