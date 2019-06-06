English
    Balakrishna Gives Big Shock To Nandamuri Fans? Deets Inside!

    By Staff
    |

    It is no secret that 2019 has been a pretty terrible year for Balakrishna so far, This Sankranti, he suffered a big setback when NTR Kathanayakudu opened to an ordinary response at the box office and ended up being a flop. Nearly a month later, Tollywood's favourite 'Legend' returned to the big screen with NTR Mahanayakudu which turned out to be the biggest disaster of his career. During the promotions of Annagaru's biopic, NBK had confirmed that his next movie would be directed by Boyapati Srinu.

    However, after Vinaya Vidheya Rama bombed at the box office, it was reported that NBK's next would be directed by KS Ravikumar and not Boyapati Srinu which created a great deal of buzz in the industry. Now, it seems that Nandamuri fans are not too happy about these developments.

    Balakrishna

    Balakrishna and KS Ravikumar had previously collaborated for Jai Simha which released in 2018. Even though the masala entertainer did decent business at the box office, it failed to impress N fans who described it as an 'average' movie. As such, many movie buffs feel that working with the Lingaa helmer might not be a good move on the Nata Simha's part.

    So, do you feel NBK is making a mistake? Comments, please!

    More BALAKRISHNA News

    Read more about: balakrishna
    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 17:56 [IST]
