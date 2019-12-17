    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Balakrishna Is Caring And Friendly, Says Ruler Actress Vedhika

      By
      |

      Actress Vedhika, one of the most stylish young ladies in the industry, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited 'Ruler', starring Balakrishna. During a recent interaction with a leading website, the lovely lady opened up about working with 'Nata Simha' and said it was a terrific experience. Praising the reel NTR, she added that he is a caring and helpful person, who ensures everything goes 'smoothly'.

      "He is so friendly and caring that you will even forget that you are working with such a legendary actor. He even helped us in doing our scenes better. He is unlike many actors who come to sets, finish their part and go. He stays there and makes sure everyone is safe and everything is going on smoothly. It was great working with him," she added.

      Balakrishna Is Caring And Friendly, Says Ruler Actress Vedhika

      Interestingly, 'Ruler' marks Vedhika's return to Tollywood after a hiatus. Talking about her absence from T-town, the 'Banaam' actress said it was not planned or intentional.

      "I do not have a manager here and I couldn't focus much on bagging films in Telugu because I was already busy with other language films. This was not intentional at all. But I am glad to be back to the place which gave me some super hit films of my career," said Vedhika.

      Coming back to 'Ruler', it is an action-drama and features NBK in the role of a cop. Sonal Chauhan too is a part of the KS Ravikumar-helmed flick and has grabbed plenty of attention due to her bold antics in the trailer. While the flick has created a great deal of buzz among 'N' fans, most cinemagoers are not too happy as it looks quite 'routine' and this suggests it needs a good/healthy WOM to succeed at the ticket window.

      'Ruler' is slated to arrive in theatres this Friday (December 20).

      Balakrishna To Lock Lips With Vedhika In Ruler? Here's What We Know

      Read more about: vedhika ruler balakrishna
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 17, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue