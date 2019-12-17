Balakrishna Is Caring And Friendly, Says Ruler Actress Vedhika

Actress Vedhika, one of the most stylish young ladies in the industry, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited 'Ruler', starring Balakrishna. During a recent interaction with a leading website, the lovely lady opened up about working with 'Nata Simha' and said it was a terrific experience. Praising the reel NTR, she added that he is a caring and helpful person, who ensures everything goes 'smoothly'.

"He is so friendly and caring that you will even forget that you are working with such a legendary actor. He even helped us in doing our scenes better. He is unlike many actors who come to sets, finish their part and go. He stays there and makes sure everyone is safe and everything is going on smoothly. It was great working with him," she added.

Interestingly, 'Ruler' marks Vedhika's return to Tollywood after a hiatus. Talking about her absence from T-town, the 'Banaam' actress said it was not planned or intentional.

"I do not have a manager here and I couldn't focus much on bagging films in Telugu because I was already busy with other language films. This was not intentional at all. But I am glad to be back to the place which gave me some super hit films of my career," said Vedhika.

Coming back to 'Ruler', it is an action-drama and features NBK in the role of a cop. Sonal Chauhan too is a part of the KS Ravikumar-helmed flick and has grabbed plenty of attention due to her bold antics in the trailer. While the flick has created a great deal of buzz among 'N' fans, most cinemagoers are not too happy as it looks quite 'routine' and this suggests it needs a good/healthy WOM to succeed at the ticket window.

'Ruler' is slated to arrive in theatres this Friday (December 20).

