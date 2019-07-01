Balakrishna, Jr NTR And Kalyan Ram Coming Together For A Multi-starrer? Deets Inside!

This Sankranthi, Balakrishna suffered a big setback when NTR Kathanayakudu bombed at the box office and ended up being a disaster of epic proportions. The film, revolving around former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR's life, never clicked with the masses and this resulted in its downfall. In February, the 'Nata Simha' suffered another big blow when NTR Mahanayakudu sank without a trace and ended up being the biggest flop of NBK's career. With the setbacks behind him, Balakrishna is all set to work on a film with Kollywood filmmaker KS Ravikumar.

Now, here is an exciting update for Nandamuri fans.. According to reports, Balakrishna is planning to team up with Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram for a family entertainer similar to Manam. He apparently feels that the film will be treat for N fans and create a deal of buzz in the movie world.

However, many in the industry feel that making such a movie is not going to be a cakewalk as Jr NTR and NBK have their differences. The rumours of them being on cold terms recently resurfaced when the 'Young Tiger' refrained from tweeting about the NTR Biopic. Moreover, the buzz is that selecting a director for this movie is not going to be easy given Tarak and Balakrishna's fan following.

Interestingly, Harikrishna had once expressed a desire to act with Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram in an all Nandamuri film. Sadly, this did not happen as the Seetayya star passed away last year after being involved in a car crash. As such, if NBK does manage to get his dream project together, he might indirectly end up fulfilling his elder brother's wish.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently working on RRR that is being directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, likely to release in 2020, features Ram Charan as the parallel lead.

