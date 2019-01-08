Balakrishna-Naga Babu Controversy: Sri Reddy Attacks Pawan Kalyan And Defends NBK

The noted actor Naga Babu has been in the news over the past few days because of his harsh remarks about Balakrishna. Some time ago, he had sent out a video and taken a dig at NBK by saying that he did not even know who Balakrishna is. Following this, he issued a mock apology and made things worse. Over the last couple of days, Naga Babu has also been attacking the Hindpur MLA because of the upcoming NTR biopic.

Now, in an unexpected development, Sri Reddy has come to Balakrishna's rescue. The feisty lady, who rose top fame because of her 'strip protest', posted a video in which she can be seen making fun of Pawan Kalyan the same way that Naga Babu had insulted Balakrishna.

"What can I say about Artiste Pawan. He is a good artiste...very talented person and does painting effortlessly. Aren't you asking about Painter Pawan Banval? I don't know any other Pawan, except him. There might be normal Pawans who talk rubbish. I have no idea whether you are aware of them," she can be heard saying in the video.

She also took a dig at Pawan Kalyan's personal life through a mean video.

As expected, she faced the ire of several Mega fans who questioned her for remaining silent went NBK allegedly insulted women. It will be worth watching how she reacts to the criticism.

In case you did not know, some time ago, PK had criticised Sri Reddy for stripping in public and not following protocol. Post this, Sri Reddy had abused the Gabbar Singh star and become his rival.