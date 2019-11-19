Balakrishna To Lock Lips With Vedhika In Ruler? Here's What We Know

A few days ago, it was rumoured that mass hero Balakrishna would be locking lips with actress Vedhika in the eagerly awaited Ruler, and this created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. Now, it seems that the reports were incorrect. According to a leading website, the Nandamuri hero will not be getting intimate with the young lady in the KS Ravikumar-directed movie. Confirming this, a source said that the two, however, have a few romantic scenes in the flick.

In case, you did not know, Ruler is a total masala-entertainer that stars 'Nata Simha' in the role of a cop. It reportedly features plenty of commercial elements, making in a feast for 'N' fans. The grapevine suggests that it might be superficially similar to AR Murugadoss's Tamil blockbuster Ghajini, starring Suriya and Asin.

'Legend' beauty Sonal Chauhan too is a part of Ruler. Her glamorous avatar is likely to be a delight for a certain section of the audience.

Interestingly, KS Ravikumar and NBK's previous film Jai Simha had exceeded expectations and emerged as a runaway hit. As such, movie buffs are bound to have high expectations from Ruler. It is likely to arrive in theatres this December.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna has already finalised his next flick. Once the KS Ravikumar movie hits screens, he will be teaming up with top filmmaker Boyapati Srinu for a mass-entertainer, being referred to as NBK 106. The film, being shot against a controlled budget, features the reel NTR in a slim new avatar that is likely to click with the cine-goers.

The inside talk is that it might feature several paisa vasool moments and redefine the tenets of mass cinema. Some reports claim Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be playing the baddie in NBK 106 and this has piqued the curiosity.

So, are you looking forward to Balakrishna's upcoming films? Comments, please!

