Balakrishna To Star In Telugu Remake Of Pink? NBK’s Sexist Comment Haunts Fans

This January, actor Balakrishna received a big shock when NTR Kathanayakudu tanked at the box office despite receiving decent reviews. The film, revolving around Annagaru's contribution to the film world, did not have mass elements and this led to its downfall. In February, he suffered another setback when NTR Mahanayakudu ended up being the biggest flop of his career. Now, the Nata Simha is in the limelight for an awesome reason.

According to reports, Balakrishna might soon star in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, which revolved around the harassment faced by women on a daily basis. NBK will most probably be essaying the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version.

While NBK is a solid actor, he has often been accused of making sexist comments about women. In 2016, during the Savitri audio launch function, the Lion star had said that he would have to 'get women pregnant' if he was asked to indulge in eve-teasing on the big screen.

"If I play eve-teasing roles, and just follow girls, my fans will not accept. Either a kiss should be given or they should be made pregnant. That's all. We have to commit ourselves. I too act naughty with the actresses... I pinch them sometimes," (sic) he had said.

With rumours of NBK doing the Pink remake going viral, the comment has become an embarrassment for Nandamuri fans.

Interestingly, Pink is also being remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with 'Thala' Ajith Kumar in the lead. The film, directed by H Vinoth, is slated to release this August.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna's next will be directed by popular filmmaker KS Ravikumar. The film will have plenty of mass elements and feature NBK in a new avatar. He might also work with Boyapati Srinu in the near future.

So, is Balakrishna the right choice for the Telugu remake of Pink? Comments, please!

