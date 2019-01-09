Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Krish & Others Watch NTR Kathanayakudu From Bramaramba Theatre[PHOTOS]

Cast & Crew Members Watch The Movie

The major cast & crew members of NTR Kathanayakudu watched the movie from the theatre. According to the reports, the team members of NTR Kathanayakudu watched the movie from Bhramaramba theatre, which is located in Hyderabad.

Balakrishna

Balakrishna who essays the lead role in the movie watched the movie at Bhramaramba theatres. Actress Vidya Balan who essays the role of the leading lady too attended the special screening. Kalyan Ram too was present for the special screening.

Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapoor

NTR Biopic is the debut film of Vidya Balan in the Telugu film industry. The screening of the movie was also attended by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is also a popular film producer.

Krish

NTR Biopic has been directed by renowned film-maker Krish Jagarlamudi who earlier teamed with Balakrishna in the film Gautamiputra Satakirni. The popular film-maker was also present for the screening of NTR Kathanayakudu held in Hyderabad.