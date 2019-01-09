Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Krish & Others Watch NTR Kathanayakudu From Bramaramba Theatre[PHOTOS]
The first part of NTR biopic is now out in the theatres and the audiences have given a grand reception to the movie. NTR Kathanayakudu has been one among the much-awaited Telugu movies and has come amidst huge expectations.. Starring Balakrishna in the lead role, NTR Kathanayakudu has seemingly hit the right chords. The has a huge star cast and it features some of the big names of the Telugu film industry in important roles. The film had enjoyed early morning shows as well and huge cut- outs have been set in may parts and thus celebrating the grand arrival of the movie.
Cast & Crew Members Watch The Movie
The major cast & crew members of NTR Kathanayakudu watched the movie from the theatre. According to the reports, the team members of NTR Kathanayakudu watched the movie from Bhramaramba theatre, which is located in Hyderabad.
Balakrishna
Balakrishna who essays the lead role in the movie watched the movie at Bhramaramba theatres. Actress Vidya Balan who essays the role of the leading lady too attended the special screening. Kalyan Ram too was present for the special screening.
Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapoor
NTR Biopic is the debut film of Vidya Balan in the Telugu film industry. The screening of the movie was also attended by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is also a popular film producer.
Krish
NTR Biopic has been directed by renowned film-maker Krish Jagarlamudi who earlier teamed with Balakrishna in the film Gautamiputra Satakirni. The popular film-maker was also present for the screening of NTR Kathanayakudu held in Hyderabad.