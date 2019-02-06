Best Of 2018 Results(Telugu): Jr NTR & Anushka Shetty Are The Big Winners!

Best Actor

Jr NTR had delivered a stunning performance in the film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and his power-packed portrayal of Veera Raghava had won the hearts of the audiences. He has been chosen as the Best Actor with the actor getting 35% of the total votes.

Best Actress

Popular actress Anushka Shetty had come up with a scintillating performance in the movie Bhaagamathie, which had released early in the year 2018. It was a role with various dimensions and she stole the show with her performance. She has been adjudged as the best Actress as she bagged 38% of the total votes.

Best Movie

2018 witnessed some really special movies and from the big list, the audiences have chosen Aravinda Samthe Veera Raghava as the Best Among the lot. The family entertainer has bagged 31% of the total votes.

Best Critically Acclaimed Movie

Mahanati, the biopic of veteran actress Savitri, had won rave reviews upon its release in the theatres. It went on to become one of the most-appreciated Telugu movies of the recent times, and rightly, the film has been chosen as the Best Critically Acclaimed movie of the year 2018.

Best Director

Popular director Sukumar delivered a really special movie in the form of Rangasthalam, which was high on content as well as entertainment value. The audiences have chosen Sukumar as the Best director of 2018 and he has bagged 44% of the total votes.

Best Actor In A Negative Role

Jagapathi Babu impressed the audiences as well as the critics with his terrific portrayal of the character named Basi Reddy in the hit film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. He has won the title for the Best Actor In A Negative Role for his performance in this movie.