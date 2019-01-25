Bhanupriya Controversy: The Actress Denies Allegations Of Harassing 14-year-old Domestic Help

The veteran actress Bhanupriya was one of the most popular and successful stars in the Telugu film industry in the 1990s. She enjoyed a strong fan following because ofg her good screen presence and sincere performances. Now, she is in the limelight because of a rather surprising reason. A woman from Andhra Pradesh has filed a complaint against the actress. In the complaint, she has claimed that Bhanupriya and her brother illegally confined and abused her 14-year-old daughter Sandhya for over a year.

She has also claimed that the girl used to work at her place and Bhanupriya refused to pay her the salary.

These allegations created a buzz in the industry and soon Bhanupriya tried to sort out the situation She produced Sandhya before the cops and informed them that the allegations made against her are baseless.

Apparently, Sandhya too made a similar statement and added that she was never placed under house by Bhanupriya.

Bhanupriya was a quite a popular name during time and she acted with the likes of Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi. Mahanati was her last major release. In it, she played the role of Savitri's aunt.