      Bheeshma: Is This The Plot Of The Nithiin-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer?

      Bheeshma, the upcoming film of Nithiin, looks like a promising and breezy entertainer. The posters revealed by the team conveyed that it will be a romantic movie with a good dosage of mass elements. While the shoot of the movie is currently progressing, a report has come up, which talks about the possible storyline of this film, which is being directed by Venky Kudumula. Read to know further details regarding this.

      According to the report that has come in an online portal, Nithiin will be seen playing a youngster. The report also says that, in the movie, Bheeshma is an old man who helps Nithiin's character by offering a job in his company.

      Well, the first look poster, as well as the teaser of the movie, had the background of an office in it. According to the report, Nithiin gets settled by working in the company and the film will deal with how Nithiin's character helps the old man when his company runs into trouble.

      The first teaser of the movie had concentrated on Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's character in the film. It had given an opinion that the movie might have a strong romantic tale to narrate. The latest update regarding the plot has come up as an interesting revelation.

      According to the latest reports, the shoot of Bheeshma is progressing as per schedule. If reports are to be believed, the complete shoot of the film will be completed in the next ten days.

      Bheeshma is shaping up as one among the major releases of the first half of 2020. According to reports that are doing the rounds, the makers are planning to release the film on February 21, 2020. Anant Nag, Hebbah Patel, Vennela Kishore, Sathya, Rajiv Kanakala, and others are also a part of the star cast.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
