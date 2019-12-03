Bheeshma: Is This The Plot Of The Nithiin-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer?

Nithiin Is Not Bheeshma?

According to the report that has come in an online portal, Nithiin will be seen playing a youngster. The report also says that, in the movie, Bheeshma is an old man who helps Nithiin's character by offering a job in his company.

The Youngster Turns Saviour

Well, the first look poster, as well as the teaser of the movie, had the background of an office in it. According to the report, Nithiin gets settled by working in the company and the film will deal with how Nithiin's character helps the old man when his company runs into trouble.

A Romantic Angle?

The first teaser of the movie had concentrated on Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's character in the film. It had given an opinion that the movie might have a strong romantic tale to narrate. The latest update regarding the plot has come up as an interesting revelation.

The Latest Update

According to the latest reports, the shoot of Bheeshma is progressing as per schedule. If reports are to be believed, the complete shoot of the film will be completed in the next ten days.