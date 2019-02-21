Bhumika Chawla's Viral Hot Photos Will Make You Go 'Oo La La'

English
    It is no secret that Bhumika Chawla is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the Telugu film industry. A gifted performer, the lovely lady enjoys an impressive fan following thanks to her charming looks, elegant personality, gripping screen presence and bindass nature. During her career, she has worked with some of the most sought-after names in the industry and this has proved that she is an integral part of the industry.

    Now, Bhumika is in the limelight for an awesome reason as her latest photos are going viral on social media much to the delight of her fans.

    Stunning!

    Bhumika looks absolutely stunning in this classy click. Her confident body language and dreamy expressions add a new dimension to her look and up its recall value big time.

    Making A Statement!

    Bhumika is quite an expert at carrying off glam looks with regal elegance. This golden photo pretty much proves the same.

    It's Hot!

    Here is another sultry snap of the 'Khushi' girl. Her seductive gaze and playful mannerisms are hard to miss and might make countless men go weak in the knees. She sure knows how to turn up the heat.

    To Conclude...

    In recent years, Bhumika has mostly played supporting roles and added a new dimension to her career. She also proved that she has an impressive range and does not need to restrict herself to romantic roles. Some of her most notable recent films are U Turn, MCA and MS Dhoni The Untold Story.

    2018 was a fairly eventful year for her and the buzz is that 2019 will be even better. She is currently awaiting the release of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, which features Nayanthara as the central character. The film, touted to be a thriller, has been directed by noted filmmaker Chakri Toleti and is likely to hit screens later this year.

    So, did you like these photos of Bhumika Chawla? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
