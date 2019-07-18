English
    Bigg Boss 3 Telugu Casting Couch Row: Ex-contestant Makes Important Statement!

    Bigg Boss 3 Telugu is round the corner as the hugely popular show is expected to air from July 21, 2019. Needless to say, the expectations are sky-high and even the delay that happened hasn't dwindled the audiences' enthusiasm. However, Bigg Boss 3 Telugu has been entangled in a whole lot of controversies, which is not a piece of good news for the team as well as the audiences. Allegations of casting couch that have popped up, have definitely given a negative image to the show. However, one of the very popular ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu, has made an important statement regarding all these.

    Kaushal Manda

    Popular actor Kaushal Manda had taken part in the second edition of Bigg Boss Telugu. In fact, he emerged as the big winner of the season and his stint inside the house had shot his popularity to new heights.

    On The Selection Procedure

    Now, Kaushal Manda himself has come up with a statement, which talks about the sanctity as well as the transparency of the show. He has some great words to say about the show as well as the selection procedure, which came under scanner after recent allegations.

    Kaushal Manda's Statement

    Kaushal Manda took to his official Instagram page to write a few words about Bigg Boss Telugu. He has also shared a fascinating picture that was taken during the closing ceremony of the second season. Kaushal Manda mentioned that he has huge respect for the game and also wrote about the authenticity in the selections. He also has a piece of important advice for the contestants.

    Will The Show be Postponed?

    However, amidst the controversies, it is also being speculated that the show might be postponed. Nevertheless, the makers have not come up with an official update regarding any of these.

    Bigg Boss 3 Telugu will have a new host in Nagarjuna. At the same time, it is also being said that the show won't have any commoners as contestants this time.

