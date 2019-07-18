Bigg Boss 3 Telugu Casting Couch Row: Ex-contestant Makes Important Statement!

Kaushal Manda

Popular actor Kaushal Manda had taken part in the second edition of Bigg Boss Telugu. In fact, he emerged as the big winner of the season and his stint inside the house had shot his popularity to new heights.

On The Selection Procedure

Now, Kaushal Manda himself has come up with a statement, which talks about the sanctity as well as the transparency of the show. He has some great words to say about the show as well as the selection procedure, which came under scanner after recent allegations.

Kaushal Manda's Statement

Kaushal Manda took to his official Instagram page to write a few words about Bigg Boss Telugu. He has also shared a fascinating picture that was taken during the closing ceremony of the second season. Kaushal Manda mentioned that he has huge respect for the game and also wrote about the authenticity in the selections. He also has a piece of important advice for the contestants.

Will The Show be Postponed?

However, amidst the controversies, it is also being speculated that the show might be postponed. Nevertheless, the makers have not come up with an official update regarding any of these.