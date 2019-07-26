Bigg Boss 3 Telugu Wild Card Entry: A Popular Tollywood Actress Denies All The Rumours!

It has been close to one week since the commencement of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and it seems like the fans are impressed with the proceedings of the show. With as many as 15 contestants inside the house, everything is perfectly set for an exciting contest. They audiences are impressed with the selection that the team has made in connection with contestants.

Meanwhile, some of the reports that surfaced recently conveyed that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 makers have more to offer. Rumours were rife that a popular Telugu actress will be making her entry to the show as a wild card entry. It was being speculated that none other than actress Shraddha Das was approached by Bigg Boss Telugu 3 team and she had given the nod to be a part of the show. Shraddha Das is a popular actress who has done a good number of Telugu movies. Most recently, she was seen in the film Hippi.

Amidst all these unconfirmed reports, the actress herself has come up with a official clarification regarding this. Shraddha Das took to her Twitter account to quash all these rumours and thus confirmed that she is not a part of the show.

"Have to put up this late post because im getting too many messages with lots of articles and news floating around that i have been approached by #telugubiggboss3 makers and that i am entering the house as a wild card entrant. There is no truth to it.", the actress wrote on her Twitter account.

This should subside all the rumours that have been popping up. It was also being speculated that there will be a wild card entry after the first eviction takes place. Interestingly, the first eviction list is already out and as many as 6 contestants have made it to the list. The first elimination is expected to happen during this weekend.