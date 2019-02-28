Bigg Boss Fame Babu Gogineni Thrashes Koushal Army With His Sensational Comments [Details Inside]

Bigg Boss Telugu winner Kaushal and the Kaushal army are back in the news, so is the case of Babu Gogineni, who has been not on good terms with Kaushal at the Bigg Boss house. Recently, the revelations of the Kaushal army, expressing their disappointment over Kaushal's change in attitude had grabbed headlines.

Now, Babu Gogineni has come out with his comments regarding the same. He opened up that he had already mentioned that Kaushal is having a paid army and also added that it is not only a paid army but the army is paying Kaushal. He has also lashed out at the Kaushal Army stating that they have done all the mistakes as anybody who talked against Kaushal was targeted and trolled by them.

Geetha Madhuri, another contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu was also not on good terms with Kaushal. Babu Gogineni has pointed out that Kaushal Army bashes whatever posts that Geetha Madhuri comes up with but neither Geetha Madhuri nor her husband Nandu has ever filed a complaint against Babu Gogineni. He has also pointed out the example of Deepthi Sunaina who was also being targeted by Kaushal Army.

He has also mentioned that he had revealed the proofs regarding Kaushal Army and Kaushal earlier itself during the hot debate with Kaushal, which was held in Melbourne.

(Source: Telugu Popular TV)