    Bigg Boss Fame Tejaswi Madivada Sends Out A Piece Of Advice To Kaushal Army!

    By Manu
    Actress Tejaswi Madivada was one among the major contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2, which aired on Star Maa last year. She was also one among those contestants, who were trolled by Kaushal Army, especially upon her eviction from the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

    Kaushal Army's startling revelations have turned out to be the talking point among the Bigg Boss Telugu followers now. Recently, Tejaswi Madivada had come LIVE on her Instagram page to communicate with her fans and followers and she also commented regarding the recent developments as well.

    While communicating with her fans through Instagram and talking about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2, Tejaswi Madiwada asked her fans to forgive and forget Kaushal. She has also mentioned that she has done just the same. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss contestant has also made it clear that she doesn't want to seek revenge for the trolls or the hatred shown against her by Kaushal or his army.

    She sympathised with the Kaushal Army and she has also advised them to be careful from the next time onwards before trusting or believing them. The actress also stated that she was happy to have made some good friends at the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

