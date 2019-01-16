Bigg Boss Telugu 2 Contestant Babu Gogineni's Shocking Comments About Kaushal's Win!

It has been close to 4 months since the culmination of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Popular Telugu actor and model Kaushal Manda was the winner of the season and reportedly, he won the contest with a huge margin of votes. He also earned a huge fan base during the course of the much popular show.

Babu Gogineni was one among the major contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. He was evicted from the house on the tenth week of its show. Now, Babu Gogineni has come up with further shocking comments about Kaushal's win. Reportedly, a debate was held between Babu Gogineni and Kaushal Manda in Australia and the same will be telecasted on Telugu Filmnagar YouTube Channel.

At the same time, they have come up with a promo of the debate between Babu Gogineni and Kaushal Manda. In one of the promos, Babu Gogineni could be heard saying that he himself is not talking about Kaushal but about the people who voted for Kaushal. He has also mentioned that the votes that Kaushal got don't qualify for the win and has also spoke about the reason. To know the reason we have to wait for the full debate to arrivae. Let us wait and see.