English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Popular Anchor Decides Against Participating Due To A Sweet Reason?

    By
    |

    Last year, Nani added a new dimension to his career when he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and stepped into Jr NTR's shoes. Unfortunately, the whole experience turned out to be an absolute nightmare for the 'Natural Star' as he proved to be no match for the 'Young Tiger'. In fact, he was trolled so badly that he made it clear that he would never host the reality show again. A year later, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is all set to begin and there is a lot of curiosity about the contestants' list.

    Recently, it was rumoured that anchor Lasya would be participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and this created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3

    Now, it seems that Lasya will not be a part of the show. The lady reportedly clarified that she cannot participate in Bigg Boss Telugu as she has a two-month-old baby who needs her attention. Lasya, however, added that she would love to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu at some point down the line.

    Interestingly, inside sources have indicated that veteran actor Nagarjuna will be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The Don star's association with the show might up its recall value big time.

    Meanwhile, Nags is being trolled for his past comments about Bigg Boss. Last year, while promoting Devadas, he had said that he does not like the show as it is quite 'voyeuristic'.

    "Please don't ask me about Bigg Boss. I will talk bad about the show. I don't like the concept of Bigg Boss. It's voyeuristic and watching what other persons doing. I don't like these kinds of things," he had added.

    With a controversy already brewing, it seems that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is going to be a paisa vasool affair.

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Are These The Probable Contestants Of The Show?

    More News

    Read more about: bigg boss telugu 3 lasya
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 18:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue