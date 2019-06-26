Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Popular Anchor Decides Against Participating Due To A Sweet Reason?

Last year, Nani added a new dimension to his career when he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and stepped into Jr NTR's shoes. Unfortunately, the whole experience turned out to be an absolute nightmare for the 'Natural Star' as he proved to be no match for the 'Young Tiger'. In fact, he was trolled so badly that he made it clear that he would never host the reality show again. A year later, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is all set to begin and there is a lot of curiosity about the contestants' list.

Recently, it was rumoured that anchor Lasya would be participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and this created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.

Now, it seems that Lasya will not be a part of the show. The lady reportedly clarified that she cannot participate in Bigg Boss Telugu as she has a two-month-old baby who needs her attention. Lasya, however, added that she would love to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu at some point down the line.

Interestingly, inside sources have indicated that veteran actor Nagarjuna will be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The Don star's association with the show might up its recall value big time.

Meanwhile, Nags is being trolled for his past comments about Bigg Boss. Last year, while promoting Devadas, he had said that he does not like the show as it is quite 'voyeuristic'.

"Please don't ask me about Bigg Boss. I will talk bad about the show. I don't like the concept of Bigg Boss. It's voyeuristic and watching what other persons doing. I don't like these kinds of things," he had added.

With a controversy already brewing, it seems that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is going to be a paisa vasool affair.

