Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Lady Anchor Exposes The Dark Side Of The Nagarjuna-hosted Show; Deets Inside!

Last year, actor Nani became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 and added a new dimension to his career. Sadly for the 'Natural Star', his stint on the show turned out to be a nightmare as most fans felt that he was no match for Jr NTR, who had hosted the first season. In fact, the response was so negative that once the show ended, the MCA actor virtually confirmed that he would never host Bigg Boss again.

With the forgettable second season in the past, fans are currently awaiting the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which will be hosted by actor Nagarjuna. The show has already created a great deal of buzz as it might feature popular names like Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh and Rahul Sipligunj. Now, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

Anchor Swetha Reddy recently revealed that she was offered Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which she accepted in no time. She added that things took a nasty turn when the show's co-ordinator called her and asked her if he would 'benefit' from her participation in Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Following the unpleasant experience, she decided against participating in the show.

Swetha Reddy's bold revelation exposes the dark side of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Interestingly, this is the second major controversy to hit Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Some time ago, Nagarjuna found himself in a difficult situation when his past comments about the show went viral and left his fans in a state of shock.

"Please don't ask me about Bigg Boss. I will talk bad about the show. I don't like the concept of Bigg Boss. It's voyeuristic and watching what other persons are doing. I don't like these kinds of things," he had said during the promotions of Devadas.

All in all, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has become a big deal even before going on air.

