    Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Are These The Probable Contestants Of The Show?

    By Manu
    |

    Bigg Boss Telugu fans would have had a sigh of relied with an official confirmation regarding the third installment of the highly popular reality show coming out. The promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has been aired on Star Maa, which itself has left the fans very much excited. It is being rumoured that Nagarjuna might don the hat of the host this time with the promo also throwing some hints on the same. While there are discussion doing the rounds on one side regarding the host, speculations continue to come in regarding the contestants as well. One of the latest reports by Tollywood.net has carried the list of some of the probable contestants. Read the article to know further details regarding this.

    Sree Mukhi

    Popular television anchor and Telugu actress Sree Mukhi is said to be a part of the show. She has been a very familiar face for the mini screen audiences. Apart from being a television host, she has done a good number of movies as well.

    Getup Srinu

    Rumours have come up that Bodupalli Srinu who is also popularly known as Getup Srinu is among the probable contestants. Srinu is a very popular comedian who rose to fame with the show Extra Jabaradasth.

    Raghu Master

    Raghu Master is one among the most popular choreographers of both the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The report has in it that he might be also in the contestants list of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

    Rahul Siplingunj

    Rahul Sipligunj, who is one among the popular singers of Telugu cinema is said to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Apart from singing in films, he has done quite a few music videos, which are very popular.

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    Rumours have been doing the rounds that Sobhitaha Dhulipala might one among the most popular contestants on the show. She is a very popular celebrity who has made her presence in Bollywood as well.

    Revanth

    If the reports are anything to go by, another singer might also be a part of the show. Rumours have come up that popular Telugu singer Revanth will be one among the contestants.

    Tarun

    Meanwhile, a few reports were doing the rounds on social media that popular actor Tharun has been approached by the team to be a part of the show.

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 17:51 [IST]
