Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Are These The Probable Contestants Of The Show?

Sree Mukhi

Popular television anchor and Telugu actress Sree Mukhi is said to be a part of the show. She has been a very familiar face for the mini screen audiences. Apart from being a television host, she has done a good number of movies as well.

Getup Srinu

Rumours have come up that Bodupalli Srinu who is also popularly known as Getup Srinu is among the probable contestants. Srinu is a very popular comedian who rose to fame with the show Extra Jabaradasth.

Raghu Master

Raghu Master is one among the most popular choreographers of both the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The report has in it that he might be also in the contestants list of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Rahul Siplingunj

Rahul Sipligunj, who is one among the popular singers of Telugu cinema is said to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Apart from singing in films, he has done quite a few music videos, which are very popular.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Sobhitaha Dhulipala might one among the most popular contestants on the show. She is a very popular celebrity who has made her presence in Bollywood as well.

Revanth

If the reports are anything to go by, another singer might also be a part of the show. Rumours have come up that popular Telugu singer Revanth will be one among the contestants.

Tarun

Meanwhile, a few reports were doing the rounds on social media that popular actor Tharun has been approached by the team to be a part of the show.