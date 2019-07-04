Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Contestants: Happy Days Hero And His Wife To Enter The House?

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will seemingly have some big surprises. It has already been revealed that Nagarjuna will be the host of the hugely popular show and discussions are in full swing in connection with the probable contestants. With an official announcement coming in that the show will be aired soon, the excitement levels of the fans have definitely increased.

Now, a certain report has also been doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 might pave way for the entry of a couple in the list of the contestants. Earlier, unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds that popular actor Varun Sandesh will be a part of this show hosted by Nagarjuna. Now, the latest reports doing the rounds indicate that Varun Sandesh and his wife will also be participating in this show as contestants. If that happens, it would be for the first time that a couple will be entering the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

However, neither the Bigg Boss Team nor Varun Sandesh have come up with any official clarfication or update regarding this. Varun Sandesh is a very popular actor in Telugu cinema, who made a dream debut with the blockbuster movie Happy Days, which was a resounding success at the box office. He has done a good number of movies in Telugu. Varun Sandesh got married to Vithika Sheru in 2016. She is also an actress and has been a part of movies in the Kannada and Telugu film industries.

Let us wait for the show to begin to get a clear idea about the contestants. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will begin on July 21, 2019. An announcement regarding the same is also being awaited.

